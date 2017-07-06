Bluefield man charged in child abuse-...

Bluefield man charged in child abuse-related death

Jacob Lee Richards, 25, of Bluefield, was arrested Wednesday after his 10-month-old daughter was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center. Officials from the Bluefield Police Department said the child's injuries were consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome.

