Bluefield man charged in child abuse-related death
Jacob Lee Richards, 25, of Bluefield, was arrested Wednesday after his 10-month-old daughter was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center. Officials from the Bluefield Police Department said the child's injuries were consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome.
