Two new stores to open at Foxcroft

Two new stores to open at Foxcroft

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Arts-and-crafts retail chain Hobby Lobby will be taking over the space currently occupied by J.C. Penney and will open there in the first quarter of 2018, mall officials said. J.C. Penney is scheduled to close by June 30, said R. Eric Cornett, chief operating officer of Paramount Development Corp. in a news release issued by the company Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 Word Game (Nov '16) 22 min Jenna 1,188
4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14) 27 min Jenna 11,872
Things white kids are least likely to say!!! 32 min RedneckGuy 3
GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12) 36 min Jenna 10,462
Last Word as First (Nov '16) 39 min Jenna 1,381
Homonyms ~ A thru Z ~ 58 min The Stealth 456
Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11) 1 hr Jenna 13,978
See all Bluefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluefield Forum Now

Bluefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Bluefield, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC