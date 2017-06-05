Two new stores to open at Foxcroft

Arts-and-crafts retail chain Hobby Lobby will be taking over the space currently occupied by J.C. Penney and will open there in the first quarter of 2018, mall officials said. J.C. Penney is scheduled to close by June 30, said R. Eric Cornett, chief operating officer of Paramount Development Corp. in a news release issued by the company Monday.

