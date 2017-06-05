Manchin, Capito announce grants for southern airports

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced Monday more than $390,000 in funding for airports in Bluefield and Logan. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grants to the Mercer County and Logan County airporty authorities, which will be used to restore and repair airport and runway areas.

