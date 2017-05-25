West Virginia county 'Bible in the Schools' program on hold
Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports Mercer County board of education members approved the suspension Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homonyms ~ A thru Z ~
|13 min
|SWAMP WITCH
|346
|Not In My Living Room ~ A thru Z
|16 min
|SWAMP WITCH
|31
|Home is Where the Heart is ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16)
|19 min
|SWAMP WITCH
|2,109
|Food Word Game (Feb '15)
|22 min
|SWAMP WITCH
|3,622
|3 Word Game (Nov '16)
|27 min
|SWAMP WITCH
|1,052
|Last Word as First (Nov '16)
|32 min
|SWAMP WITCH
|1,227
|GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12)
|35 min
|SWAMP WITCH
|10,289
Find what you want!
Search Bluefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC