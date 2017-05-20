Virginia couple found guilty in Mercer County abuse case
A Virginia couple were found guilty Friday on abuse and neglect charges in connection to the mistreatment of an incapacitated adult. Monty Bone, 58, and his wife Sonja, 51, both of Bluefield, Va., face decades in prison after 87-year old Nancy Bone was brought to the Bluefield Regional Medical Center showing signs of abuse.
