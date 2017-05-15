Mercer County woman enters guilty plea in elderly beating
A Mercer County woman pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and first-degree robbery in the beating of an elderly Bluefield woman. Angela Graham, 41, of Bluefield, was arrested Jan. 20 with her boyfriend Wayne Hartley, 44, in connection to the attack on 81-year-old Patricia Hartley.
