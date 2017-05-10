Bluefield, Moundsville, New Cumberland, Princeton, St. Albans host...
Five municipalities across the state are hosting training sessions for businesses that will begin imposing a Municipal Sales and Use Tax on July 1. Representatives from the West Virginia State Tax Department will be on hand to help businesses and taxpayers understand how to comply with reporting requirements for the new tax. Bluefield, Moundsville, New Cumberland, Princeton and St. Albans have each scheduled training sessions during the months of May and June.
