Summit Financial Group, Inc. Complete...

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Completes its Acquisition of First...

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: World News Report

The former First Century offices will continue to operate under that name until close of business on Friday, April 21, 2017, and will commence operating under the name Summit Community Bank on Monday, April 24, 2017. As a result of the acquisition, John H. Shott will join the Board of Directors of each of Summit and Summit Community Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
had enough hillary? (Jul '16) 3 min holy moly 46
Snitches 35 min Paw 10
Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11) 59 min Joi C 13,160
GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12) 1 hr Joi C 9,694
Home is Where the Heart is ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16) 7 hr luci 1,718
Food Word Game (Feb '15) 7 hr luci 3,227
4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14) 8 hr luci 10,979
See all Bluefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluefield Forum Now

Bluefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Bluefield, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,017,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC