Open Heart Ministries Fundraiser
Open Heart Ministries of Bluefield will serve large, zesty taco salads as a fundraiser on Thursday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at its West Virginian Manor location at 415 Federal Street in downtown Bluefield. Taco salads will be served with dessert and a soda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14)
|35 min
|honeymylove
|11,166
|Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11)
|11 hr
|luci
|13,302
|Home is Where the Heart is ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16)
|11 hr
|luci
|1,826
|Last Word as First
|11 hr
|luci
|860
|Homonyms ~ A thru Z ~
|11 hr
|luci
|85
|GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12)
|11 hr
|luci
|9,825
|Food Word Game (Feb '15)
|11 hr
|luci
|3,322
Find what you want!
Search Bluefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC