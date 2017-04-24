Lawyer Disciplinary Board v. Michael Cooke

Jessica H. Donahue Rhodes, Esq., Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel, Office of Disciplinary Counsel, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorney for Petitioner Michael P. Cooke, Esq., Bluefield, West Virginia, Pro Se Respondent This lawyer disciplinary proceeding is before the Court upon the objection of respondent Michael P. Cooke to the recommended discipline of the Hearing Panel Subcommittee of the Lawyer Disciplinary Board, arising from three disciplinary complaints for which he was found to have committed twelve violations of the West Virginia Rules of Professional Conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.