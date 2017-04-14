Justice administration member nationally recognized for helping feed kids
The Summer Food Service Program in Mercer County is about the kids, not about him, says the recipient of the National Summer Food Champion Award. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recognized Dr. William White for his service during a ceremony Friday at the State Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14)
|37 min
|luci
|11,122
|needing to now
|1 hr
|rick
|11
|Wild Riders Saloon
|1 hr
|Gerry Bowman
|2
|where all the new hooker keep coming from ? (Oct '13)
|3 hr
|Need it
|30
|Eden Boswell (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|Chadzilla
|46
|Delegate Shott hates single parents
|8 hr
|Shott despiser
|7
|Homonyms ~ A thru Z ~
|16 hr
|luci
|69
Find what you want!
Search Bluefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC