House passes Second Chance Act, but w...

House passes Second Chance Act, but with changes

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The House of Delegates passed an amended version of a Senate bill Friday evening aimed at allowing people to petition a nonviolent felony to a misdemeanor. The revised Senate Bill 76 - the West Virginia Second Chance Act - would give a person the opportunity to petition a circuit court to have the offense lowered if they can prove 10 years of good behavior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14) 18 min luci 11,035
Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11) 22 min luci 13,199
Homonyms ~ A thru Z ~ 23 min luci 36
GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12) 3 hr luci 9,741
Last Word as First 3 hr luci 798
Home is Where the Heart is ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16) 3 hr luci 1,755
Food Word Game (Feb '15) 4 hr luci 3,258
See all Bluefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluefield Forum Now

Bluefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Bluefield, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,132,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC