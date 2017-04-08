House passes Second Chance Act, but with changes
The House of Delegates passed an amended version of a Senate bill Friday evening aimed at allowing people to petition a nonviolent felony to a misdemeanor. The revised Senate Bill 76 - the West Virginia Second Chance Act - would give a person the opportunity to petition a circuit court to have the offense lowered if they can prove 10 years of good behavior.
