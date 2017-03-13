Rebel Releases Albums from Big Country Bluegrass and Larry Sparks
Rebel Records is excited to announce the release of two new albums: Big Country Bluegrass' Let Them Know I'm From Virginia and Larry Sparks' Lonesome And Blue: More Favorites . Big Country Bluegrass has been making music for 30 years, and Let Them Know I'm From Virginia is a celebration of the band's commitment to-and love of-traditional bluegrass music.
