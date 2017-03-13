King Tire Service Adds 2nd Retread Shop and Picks Continental
King Tire Service Inc. from Bluefield, W.Va., is adding a second retreading facility, and the new shop in Bristol, Va., will operate as a ContiLifeCycle partner. King Tire Service was Continental Tire the Americas LLC's first U.S. licensed retreader.
