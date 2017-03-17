JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain ...

JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

JCPenney released the list of 138 stores that it will close in the coming months and only one of those is in West Virginia. The company said the store at the Foxcroft Towne Center in Martinsburg would be closing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Food Word Game (Feb '15) 2 hr luci 3,111
GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12) 2 hr luci 9,543
3 Word Game 2 hr luci 597
Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11) 2 hr luci 13,008
Last Word as First 2 hr luci 722
4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14) 4 hr SWAMP WITCH 10,769
Home is Where the Heart is ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16) 4 hr SWAMP WITCH 1,605
See all Bluefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluefield Forum Now

Bluefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Bluefield, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC