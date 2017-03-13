Bluefield State educator is Professor...

Bluefield State educator is Professor of the Year

A Bluefield State College educator has won the West Virginia Faculty Merit Foundation's 2016 Professor of the Year Award, which comes with a $10,000 cash prize. The foundation announced Monday that the winner is Jeffrey Bolton of Bluefield State's School of Engineering Technology and Computer Science.

