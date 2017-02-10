Police Looking for Purse Snatching Su...

Police Looking for Purse Snatching Suspects

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: WOAY

State police are seeking two suspects that snatched a purse at the Walmart store near Princeton and then used a credit card to make thousands of dollars in purchases. According to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the incident occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2016, according to Trooper J.L. Morris of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.

