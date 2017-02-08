High temperature records fall in 9 ci...

High temperature records fall in 9 cities following Tuesday's warm-up

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The National Weather Service recorded record highs in Beckley, 69 degrees; Bluefield, 66; Charleston, 74; Huntington, 71; Elkins, 72; Morgantown, 69; Martinsburg, 72; Parkersburg, 68 and Wheeling 62. Some of the old records dated back to the 1930's. A cold front is moving in Wednesday, with rain for the lower elevations - snow for the higher elevations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Food Word Game (Feb '15) 19 min luci 2,883
GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12) 21 min luci 9,185
Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11) 22 min luci 12,649
3 Word Game 22 min luci 426
Last Word as First 25 min luci 558
4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14) 3 hr SWAMP WITCH 10,300
Common Last Names ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16) 3 hr SWAMP WITCH 1,288
See all Bluefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluefield Forum Now

Bluefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bluefield, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,788 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC