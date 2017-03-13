Graham Student Dies in Bluefield Crash

The accident occurred just before 7 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 and involved one vehicle in a rollover, according to police reports. According to a press release, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 460 between Commerce Drive and Leatherwood Lane when the driver lost control and went into the median at which point the vehicle rolled several times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

