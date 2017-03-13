Graham Student Dies in Bluefield Crash

Graham Student Dies in Bluefield Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WOAY

The accident occurred just before 7 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 and involved one vehicle in a rollover, according to police reports. According to a press release, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 460 between Commerce Drive and Leatherwood Lane when the driver lost control and went into the median at which point the vehicle rolled several times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12) 1 hr luci 9,499
Dog Park. 1 hr Tommy Boy 27
Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11) 2 hr Mark mark 12,971
4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14) 2 hr Mark mark 10,732
3 Word Game 6 hr SWAMP WITCH 567
Home is Where the Heart is ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16) 6 hr SWAMP WITCH 1,570
Last Word as First 6 hr Joi C 685
See all Bluefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluefield Forum Now

Bluefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Bluefield, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC