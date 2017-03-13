Arts & Extras: Sci-fi potter Mark Davis to serve as MystiCon guest of honor
Davis used to own a flea market in Bluefield, W.Va., and when it closed, one of the city workers saved the sign for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|luci
|9,499
|Dog Park.
|1 hr
|Tommy Boy
|27
|Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Mark mark
|12,971
|4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Mark mark
|10,732
|3 Word Game
|6 hr
|SWAMP WITCH
|567
|Home is Where the Heart is ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16)
|6 hr
|SWAMP WITCH
|1,570
|Last Word as First
|6 hr
|Joi C
|685
Find what you want!
Search Bluefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC