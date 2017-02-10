Man gets jail time for assaulting Wes...

Man gets jail time for assaulting West Virginia trooper

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 55-year-old Michael Wayne Lowery of Carrolton, Georgia, was sentenced Monday to two to five years for the unlawful wounding of a government employee and one to five years each on charges of assaulting and obstructing a police officer. The charges stem from a June 2015 altercation involving Senior Trooper J.R. Tupper, who received serious head injuries in a fight with Lowery at a Princeton Walmart after the store called asking help for "panhandling" on its property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12) 46 min luci 9,212
Things black kids are least likely to say 51 min Crazy Bernie 50
4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14) 1 hr luci 10,344
Common Last Names ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16) 1 hr honeymylove 1,304
Mother files federal lawsuit over bible classes... 1 hr what a dummy 88
Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11) 4 hr luci 12,673
Food Word Game (Feb '15) 10 hr luci 2,895
See all Bluefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluefield Forum Now

Bluefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bluefield, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC