Man gets jail time for assaulting West Virginia trooper

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 55-year-old Michael Wayne Lowery of Carrolton, Georgia, was sentenced Monday to two to five years for the unlawful wounding of a government employee and one to five years each on charges of assaulting and obstructing a police officer. The charges stem from a June 2015 altercation involving Senior Trooper J.R. Tupper, who received serious head injuries in a fight with Lowery at a Princeton Walmart after the store called asking help for "panhandling" on its property.

