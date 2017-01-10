Lawmakers still want answers about pr...

Lawmakers still want answers about private counsel in asphalt lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

West Virginia's attorney general will represent the state in its lawsuit over the price of asphalt, a lawyer for the state Department of Transportation said today while being grilled by legislators. Under intense questioning about why the Transportation department initially filed its lawsuit last fall through the private Bailey & Glasser firm, attorney Mike Folio said the agency now has an official agreement with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 28 min R Scott Mick 3,977
4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14) 39 min honeymylove 9,986
Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11) 41 min Mark mark 12,402
GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12) 42 min Mark mark 8,886
Food Word Game (Feb '15) 6 hr luci 2,749
3 Word Game 6 hr luci 298
Home is Where the Heart is ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16) 6 hr luci 1,313
See all Bluefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluefield Forum Now

Bluefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Bluefield, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,404

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC