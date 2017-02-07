Kinkora area parents not happy despit...

Kinkora area parents not happy despite schools being spared closure

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The Guardian

The four schools in that group are not among those recommended for closure by the Public Schools Branch Tuesday night. Five other schools across the province were not so lucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11) 55 min luci 12,647
Last Word as First 57 min luci 554
3 Word Game 1 hr luci 424
Things black kids are least likely to say 1 hr blaxx 38
4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14) 1 hr The Stealth 10,299
homosexuals 1 hr Tammy Anal 12
Karen Noble Jeff Scott murder (Dec '10) 1 hr avocate 83
See all Bluefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluefield Forum Now

Bluefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Bluefield, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC