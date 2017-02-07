Kinkora area parents not happy despite schools being spared closure
The four schools in that group are not among those recommended for closure by the Public Schools Branch Tuesday night. Five other schools across the province were not so lucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11)
|55 min
|luci
|12,647
|Last Word as First
|57 min
|luci
|554
|3 Word Game
|1 hr
|luci
|424
|Things black kids are least likely to say
|1 hr
|blaxx
|38
|4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|The Stealth
|10,299
|homosexuals
|1 hr
|Tammy Anal
|12
|Karen Noble Jeff Scott murder (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|avocate
|83
Find what you want!
Search Bluefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC