Bluefield man dead in officer-involved shooting
A Bluefield man wanted on an aggravated assault charge in South Carolina is dead after a shooting involving law enforcement officers in Mercer County. Daniel Scott Giberson, 25, was shot by officers following a pursuit with State Police and Princeton Police that ended Saturday night with Giberson allegedly threatening the officers with a knife he'd held to his own throat, according to information State Police released Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Bluefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Ted
|3,966
|Home is Where the Heart is ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Misty Mountain
|1,301
|Common Last Names ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Misty Mountain
|1,143
|GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12)
|7 hr
|luci
|8,857
|Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|luci
|12,375
|3 Word Game
|7 hr
|luci
|280
|4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Mark mark
|9,947
Find what you want!
Search Bluefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC