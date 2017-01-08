Bluefield man dead in officer-involve...

Bluefield man dead in officer-involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A Bluefield man wanted on an aggravated assault charge in South Carolina is dead after a shooting involving law enforcement officers in Mercer County. Daniel Scott Giberson, 25, was shot by officers following a pursuit with State Police and Princeton Police that ended Saturday night with Giberson allegedly threatening the officers with a knife he'd held to his own throat, according to information State Police released Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 3 hr Ted 3,966
Home is Where the Heart is ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16) 5 hr Misty Mountain 1,301
Common Last Names ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16) 5 hr Misty Mountain 1,143
GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12) 7 hr luci 8,857
Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11) 7 hr luci 12,375
3 Word Game 7 hr luci 280
4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14) 8 hr Mark mark 9,947
See all Bluefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluefield Forum Now

Bluefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bluefield, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,080 • Total comments across all topics: 277,719,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC