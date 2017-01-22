Bluefield couple arrested for beating...

Bluefield couple arrested for beating elderly woman for drug money

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A Bluefield man and woman are in custody for allegedly beating an 81 year old woman for drug money, according to police. Wayne Hartley, 44, and Angela Graham, 41, both of Bluefield, were arrested Saturday after Patricia Hartley, Wayne's mother, was attacked inside her Wythe Avenue home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who? 1 hr I Know 2
Mother files federal lawsuit over bible classes... 2 hr Tommy Boy 28
I love Wang the small wanger 3 hr Tommy Boy 1
Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11) 4 hr Mark mark 12,501
GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12) 4 hr Mark mark 9,005
4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14) 4 hr Mark mark 10,154
Common Last Names ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16) 4 hr Mark mark 1,211
See all Bluefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluefield Forum Now

Bluefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bluefield, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,297 • Total comments across all topics: 278,143,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC