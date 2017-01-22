Bluefield couple arrested for beating elderly woman for drug money
A Bluefield man and woman are in custody for allegedly beating an 81 year old woman for drug money, according to police. Wayne Hartley, 44, and Angela Graham, 41, both of Bluefield, were arrested Saturday after Patricia Hartley, Wayne's mother, was attacked inside her Wythe Avenue home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Bluefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who?
|1 hr
|I Know
|2
|Mother files federal lawsuit over bible classes...
|2 hr
|Tommy Boy
|28
|I love Wang the small wanger
|3 hr
|Tommy Boy
|1
|Game - Keep a Word - Drop a Word (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Mark mark
|12,501
|GAME ***Last Word + 2 (Mar '12)
|4 hr
|Mark mark
|9,005
|4 Letter Word Game (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Mark mark
|10,154
|Common Last Names ~ A thru Z ~ (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Mark mark
|1,211
Find what you want!
Search Bluefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC