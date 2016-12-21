Attorney General announces mobile off...

Attorney General announces mobile office hours -

Read more: Independent Herald

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced today that a consumer representative from the Attorney General's Office will meet one-on-one with southern West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. January 12: 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Welch City Hall, 88 Howard Ave., Welch January 19: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Lincoln County Opportunity Council Senior Center, 360 Main St., Hamlin January 26: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Bluefield Recreation Center, 1780 Stadium Dr., Bluefield "These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives," Attorney General Morrisey said.

