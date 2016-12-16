West Virginia Paving files official denial of asphalt monopoly
West Virginia Paving this week filed its response to a class action lawsuit claiming that it and other state-based asphalt companies have engaged in predatory practices, leading to a near-monopoly that has inflated the cost of paving about 40 percent higher than neighboring markets. For some insight into West Virginia Paving's position on the matter, it's worth noting that the phrase "WVP denies the allegations and demands strict proof thereof" is used 123 times in the response.
