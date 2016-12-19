Pedestrian struck and killed by truck...

Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Bluefield

Monday Dec 19

Police in Bluefield are investigating a fatal accident where they say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle. Kyle Duke, 38, was walking in the middle of the road when he was hit by a truck, police said.

