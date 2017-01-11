New Jefferson County prosecutor says he is optimistic
Newly elected Jefferson County Prosecutor Matt Harvey says he's excited for the job and ready to tackle the problems facing the area. The Monroe County native is a graduate of Bluefield State College and the Appalachian School of Law.
