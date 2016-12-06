Lawmakers question where AG is on asphalt class action suit
Lawmakers are asking whether state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey should more clearly be involved with a class action lawsuit claiming the asphalt for paving West Virginia's roads costs too much because of monopolistic practices. In October, the private firm Bailey & Glasser filed lawsuits on behalf of Charleston, Parkersburg, Beckley and Bluefield.
