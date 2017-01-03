Beckley jobs to be available ahead of...

Beckley jobs to be available ahead of 2018 Census test

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Jobs will soon be available in southern West Virginia involving a 2018 Census Test that will be performed in preparation for the 2020 Census. The Register-Herald of Beckley reports that a nine-county area that includes Bluefield, Beckley and Oak Hill is one of three locations across the country that has been chosen for the 2018 test.

