Village Board, Mayor Square Off After 5 Shot at Dolton Club
Trustees in a south suburban village said Monday a club needs to close after five people were shot there over the weekend--but the mayor says he's open to giving the business another chance if it increases security measures. Trina Orlando reports.
Blue Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where is our garbage money
|31 min
|Change is Needed
|38
|City Attorney ShawnTe Raines has No Municipal A... (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|PayDay
|241
|Mayor Vargas not our mayor
|2 hr
|Change is Needed
|21
|drunk officer ortega to beats on people at harr... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|broken
|88
|Mayor Vargas left powerless after Tuesday's co...
|22 hr
|JACKMEHOFF
|83
|property taxes and theives (Nov '09)
|Jun 17
|BGA News Worthy
|34
|where is our alderman
|Jun 15
|Concerned
|7
