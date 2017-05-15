Village Board, Mayor Square Off After...

Village Board, Mayor Square Off After 5 Shot at Dolton Club

May 15, 2017 Read more: NBC Chicago

Trustees in a south suburban village said Monday a club needs to close after five people were shot there over the weekend--but the mayor says he's open to giving the business another chance if it increases security measures. Trina Orlando reports.

