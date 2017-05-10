5 Wounded in Shooting at Dolton Club

5 Wounded in Shooting at Dolton Club

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Chicago

Five people were shot at a club in south suburban Dolton early Sunday, according to police. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blue Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexican Drugs a Scourge on Blue Island (Mar '14) 2 min Profits Over Prin... 136
School board meeting 4/20/17 4 hr CASA 19
What Pam Frasor Don Peloquin Todd Stroger Ha... (Jan '10) 19 hr jail time needed 275
BIIP Priorities Fri CASA 45
Thank You Ms. Nancy Thompson (Sep '09) Fri huh 76
Department heads have no common sense in Blue I... (Nov '14) May 11 Unreal 10
the BIPD (Feb '10) May 11 Part of the Problem 77
See all Blue Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blue Island Forum Now

Blue Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blue Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Blue Island, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,007,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC