5 Wounded in Shooting at Dolton Club
Five people were shot at a club in south suburban Dolton early Sunday, according to police. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.
Blue Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican Drugs a Scourge on Blue Island (Mar '14)
|2 min
|Profits Over Prin...
|136
|School board meeting 4/20/17
|4 hr
|CASA
|19
|What Pam Frasor Don Peloquin Todd Stroger Ha... (Jan '10)
|19 hr
|jail time needed
|275
|BIIP Priorities
|Fri
|CASA
|45
|Thank You Ms. Nancy Thompson (Sep '09)
|Fri
|huh
|76
|Department heads have no common sense in Blue I... (Nov '14)
|May 11
|Unreal
|10
|the BIPD (Feb '10)
|May 11
|Part of the Problem
|77
