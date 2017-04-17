Making connections along suburban Metra lines
Rock Island District Line Blue Island Metra station and Metra Electric Line's Blue Island station are located across the street from each other, allowing for easy transfers. Like most commuter rail systems, Metra's 11 lines follow the hub-and-spoke pattern, going from the suburbs to the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
Add your comments below
Blue Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Chatham St Bridge
|8 hr
|Legacy of Failure
|2
|Jesse Jackson Jr. Goes Too Prison (Oct '13)
|8 hr
|Sing Jesse Sing
|19
|Disappointing Blue Island Forum
|13 hr
|Unreliable
|17
|How apathetic are the residents of Blue Island???
|18 hr
|change is needed
|36
|Alderman Hawley
|22 hr
|Investigate
|6
|Mexican Drugs a Scourge on Blue Island (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Colonel James Bowie
|128
|BIIP Priorities
|Sun
|FROMUNDERMYBALLS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Blue Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC