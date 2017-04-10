Inclusion gym class leads to friendsh...

Inclusion gym class leads to friendships, 'promposals'

This school year, instead of enrolling in regular old gym class, Erika Brann, a senior at Shepard High School in Palos Heights, Ill., applied to be a mentor in the school's Power Physical Education program. She was interviewed and accepted and then paired with a junior, who is involved in the school's special education program.

