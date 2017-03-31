'Everyone plays': Gym class for special needs students works to promote inclusion
District 218 special needs kids and their student mentors spend a day at Bo Jackson's Elite Sports facility in Lockport. District 218 special needs kids and their student mentors spend a day at Bo Jackson's Elite Sports facility in Lockport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blue Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where Do I Get a Joe Gatrell Sign?
|1 hr
|Yep
|2
|we are flooded
|1 hr
|CASA
|15
|Roads vs bridges
|1 hr
|We Hear You
|18
|Who Would Vote for a Gadfly?
|2 hr
|Pray Tell
|18
|BI Schools 130 (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|Paper Clip
|52
|Rita-Vargas Patronage Island
|6 hr
|BIIP Approved
|147
|electioneering state rep
|8 hr
|Yep
|4
Find what you want!
Search Blue Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC