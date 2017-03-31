'Everyone plays': Gym class for speci...

'Everyone plays': Gym class for special needs students works to promote inclusion

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chicago Tribune

District 218 special needs kids and their student mentors spend a day at Bo Jackson's Elite Sports facility in Lockport. District 218 special needs kids and their student mentors spend a day at Bo Jackson's Elite Sports facility in Lockport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blue Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where Do I Get a Joe Gatrell Sign? 1 hr Yep 2
we are flooded 1 hr CASA 15
Roads vs bridges 1 hr We Hear You 18
Who Would Vote for a Gadfly? 2 hr Pray Tell 18
BI Schools 130 (Apr '13) 4 hr Paper Clip 52
Rita-Vargas Patronage Island 6 hr BIIP Approved 147
electioneering state rep 8 hr Yep 4
See all Blue Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blue Island Forum Now

Blue Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blue Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Blue Island, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,546 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC