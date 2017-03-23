Popular suburban teacher fired for co...

Popular suburban teacher fired for confronting student who refused to stand for Pledge

A popular Blue Island teacher is out of a job tonight after confronting a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. 15-year-old Shemar Cooper became well-known last September, when he refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance at Eisenhower High School.

Blue Island, IL

