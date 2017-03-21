Chicago teacher fired after refusing ...

Chicago teacher fired after refusing to teach student who sat out Pledge of Allegiance

2 hrs ago

A Chicago high school teacher isn't making any apologies after he says he was fired for refusing to teach a student who sat out the Pledge of Allegiance. Vince Ziebarth said he was fired after three years teaching drivers education at Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, because he refused to give driving lessons to 15-year-old Shemar Cooper .

