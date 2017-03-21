Chicago teacher fired after refusing to teach student who sat out Pledge of Allegiance
A Chicago high school teacher isn't making any apologies after he says he was fired for refusing to teach a student who sat out the Pledge of Allegiance. Vince Ziebarth said he was fired after three years teaching drivers education at Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, because he refused to give driving lessons to 15-year-old Shemar Cooper .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Blue Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue Island 2017 ... A Fresh Start
|1 hr
|Myfakename
|92
|Joe Gatrell has family ties to Peloquin regime?!
|1 hr
|hmmm
|34
|Domingo Vargas next Democratic Mayor of Blue Is... (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|Sneaky Sneaky
|460
|Blue Islanders vote early at the Alsip P.D.
|18 hr
|Send Them Home
|4
|Illinois could be the root cause of Blue Island...
|22 hr
|Oh Well
|18
|council meeting attendance by aldermen
|Tue
|CASA
|9
|Blue Island Deputy Chief & Commander going doo...
|Tue
|End BIIP Rip Off ...
|112
Find what you want!
Search Blue Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC