Blue Island Police officer injured in...

Blue Island Police officer injured in overnight crash

50 min ago

A Blue Island Police officer is hospitalized this morning after he was involved in a head-on crash in his squad car. It happened after 2 a.m. at 139th Street and Thornton Road in Blue Island.

Blue Island, IL

