3 men receive weapons-related charges after stand-off with Blue Island Police, officials say
Jonathan Rodriguez, 29, of the 12700 block of Western Ave., was charged Thursday with felony aggravated discharge of a firearm from an alleged incident in October 2016 in Blue Island, police said. Timothy Akins, 31, and Michael Dowd, 27, both of the 2200 block of 119th Place, were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said.
Blue Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I really like Blue Island !
|2 min
|Love it here
|8
|Finance Department
|10 min
|Hmmmm
|6
|JAWA water project (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Jawa Court Call
|735
|Mike Madigan Ready To Insult Your Intelligence ... (Feb '13)
|11 hr
|2017 Key Election...
|363
|What is Lisa Madigan doing about all the murder...
|13 hr
|nothing
|1
|judges in bridgeview family court (Sep '14)
|17 hr
|Grow A Conscience
|4
|where is code red
|19 hr
|The BIIP Wall of ...
|4
