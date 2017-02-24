3 men receive weapons-related charges after stand-off with Blue Island Police, officials say

Jonathan Rodriguez, 29, of the 12700 block of Western Ave., was charged Thursday with felony aggravated discharge of a firearm from an alleged incident in October 2016 in Blue Island, police said. Timothy Akins, 31, and Michael Dowd, 27, both of the 2200 block of 119th Place, were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said.

