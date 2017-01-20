Suburbs see growth in tax revenue fro...

Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video gambling

There are 3 comments on the Chicago Tribune story from Friday Jan 20, titled Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video gambling. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:

Many south and southwest suburbs saw increased tax revenue from video gambling last year compared with 2015. Most south and southwest suburbs that allow video gambling saw tax revenue generated by the machines increase last year, according to new figures from the Illinois Gaming Board.

BI Tax Revenue

United States

#1 Yesterday
Blue Island, however, saw tax revenue dipped last year compared with 2015 by just over 1 percent, to $189,287. The number of gambling terminals operating in that city was 108 at the end of 2016, compared with 112 at the end of 2015, according to the gaming board.

Resident

Schererville, IN

#2 Yesterday
Oh well
Crooked

Blue Island, IL

#3 Yesterday
Monies from gaming are never reported at council meetings. Where is that money going ? We still pay a Felon 5 grand a monthe to run the Rita Recreation center in California Gardens. Vote the BIIP out !

Blue Island, IL

