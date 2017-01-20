Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video gambling
There are 3 comments on the Chicago Tribune story from Friday Jan 20, titled Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video gambling. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:
Many south and southwest suburbs saw increased tax revenue from video gambling last year compared with 2015. Most south and southwest suburbs that allow video gambling saw tax revenue generated by the machines increase last year, according to new figures from the Illinois Gaming Board.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
|
United States
|
#1 Yesterday
Blue Island, however, saw tax revenue dipped last year compared with 2015 by just over 1 percent, to $189,287. The number of gambling terminals operating in that city was 108 at the end of 2016, compared with 112 at the end of 2015, according to the gaming board.
|
#2 Yesterday
Oh well
|
#3 Yesterday
Monies from gaming are never reported at council meetings. Where is that money going ? We still pay a Felon 5 grand a monthe to run the Rita Recreation center in California Gardens. Vote the BIIP out !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Blue Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue Island Home Values
|6 hr
|Alternative Facts
|4
|Joe Gatrell's vaunted slate
|8 hr
|unknown comic
|147
|Domingo Vargas next Democratic Mayor of Blue Is... (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|We got Fees
|312
|B.I.P.D. needs leadership now (Aug '14)
|9 hr
|Refocus
|381
|New business opening soon !
|Mon
|Not so happy ending
|34
|Robert Rita takes the oath. Becomes a member of... (Jan '15)
|Mon
|101 Madigan Way
|127
|BIIP 1% Tax Hurts Business
|Sun
|CASA
|25
Find what you want!
Search Blue Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC