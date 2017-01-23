Ballot objections filed for local-lev...

Ballot objections filed for local-level Cook candidates

Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Legal Record

The Cook County Clerk's offices are busy in early January of consolidated election years, as local candidates challenge each others' paperwork - even for volunteer seats on park district, library and school district boards. The objection ritual takes place to determine who will appear on the ballots for the April 4, 2017 election.

Read more at The Legal Record.

Blue Island, IL

