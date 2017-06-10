State Police Report - June 10, 2017
Douglas Benjamin Jensen is in Perry County Prison, accused of attempting to break into Bloomfield Pharmacy at approximately 11:28 p.m., May 28. A witness reported the registration on Jensen's vehicle after he allegedly traveled toward Newport on Route 34. Jensen later returned to the scene, the witness said. Christopher Kaylor, 24, of Bloomsburg was driving east on Route 17 in Greenwood Twp.
