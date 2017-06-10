LGBTQ Rally For Equality In Bloomsburg

LGBTQ Rally For Equality In Bloomsburg

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Cars driving down Main Street were greeted by plenty of colorful and clever signs in Bloomsburg. Groups from different LGBTQ organizations from across the area came out to make their voices heard.

