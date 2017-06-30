Annual Briggs Farm Blues Festival to ...

Annual Briggs Farm Blues Festival to take place in Nescopeck July 6 to 9

Wednesday Jun 28

Bret Alexander and Miner Blues will be among the acts representing Northeastern Pennsylvania music at the annual Briggs Farm Blues Festival July 6 to 9 in Nescopeck.

