New Bloomsburg president has former ties to state university system
A former dean and interim provost at another State System of Higher Education institution has been named as Bloomsburg University's next president. The State System board of governors on Monday voted to appoint Bashar Hanna to take over the reins of the nearly 9,700-student Columbia County university.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love me anti aging cream reviews (Oct '16)
|Fri
|Bucuh
|2
|Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D...
|Mar '17
|Poster
|8
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan '17
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC