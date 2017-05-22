New Bloomsburg president has former t...

New Bloomsburg president has former ties to state university system

50 min ago Read more: PennLive.com

A former dean and interim provost at another State System of Higher Education institution has been named as Bloomsburg University's next president. The State System board of governors on Monday voted to appoint Bashar Hanna to take over the reins of the nearly 9,700-student Columbia County university.

