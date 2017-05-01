Fairfield Inn & Suites Opens in Bloomsburg, PA
The 90-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott has opened here. The Marriott franchise is owned by QSL Enterprises LTD and managed by locally based JDK Management Co.
