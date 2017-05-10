Columbia/Montour 911 Merger Update

Columbia/Montour 911 Merger Update

Wednesday May 10

Meeting in Bloomsburg, officials from Columbia and Montour Counties discussed a project that's been in the works for about two years: the 911 merger between the two counties. Soon all 911 calls in both counties will come into here, the Columbia County 911 Center.

