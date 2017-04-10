Streams rising and could reach 'caution' level as rain continues
There could be flooding in poor drainage areas, and the Susquehanna River and Swatara Creek will be reaching "caution" stage tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service at State College. A widespread inch of rain is expected today, with some places getting a little more in heavy showers or thunderstorms this afternoon, said Bill Gartner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at State College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D...
|Mar '17
|Poster
|8
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan '17
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC