New Reservoir Complete in Bloomsburg
"Everyone is going to realize should a flood come again, we are out of the flood way. That was really one of the driving forces why we built this new plant, other than we needed to do some upgrades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D...
|Mar '17
|Poster
|8
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan '17
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC